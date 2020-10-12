Kushboo joins BJP after quitting Congress

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday, hours after she quit the Congress. Speaking to reporters at the joining ceremony, the actor from Tamil Nadu said she had come to the understanding over a period of time that if the nation has to move forward, then someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the country "in the right direction and to its glory". She said people have reposed their faith in Modi time and again. "You have 128 cr people actually believing in one man and that's our prime minister. I think they're doing something absolutely right," she added.

Kushboo said that she was willing to discharge her responsibility as a BJP leader in whatever capacity the party deems fit for her. BJP general secretary C T Ravi and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan were present at the ceremony. She later met BJP president J P Nadda who welcomed her. Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in the first half of the next year, and the BJP hopes the her induction will be a boost to it. The BJP has long been a marginal force in the southern state where two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power. On the occasion, journalist Madan Ravichandran and former IRS officer Saravanan Kumaran from the state also joined the BJP. A national spokesperson of the Congress, Kushboo resigned from the party protesting against what she called some leaders' "dictating terms" and "suppressing" her.

She was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014..