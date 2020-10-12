Kushboo joins BJP after quitting Congress

Left Menu
Speaking to reporters at the joining ceremony, the actor from Tamil Nadu said she had come to the understanding over a period of time that if the nation has to move forward, then someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the country "in the right direction and to its glory".

12-10-2020
Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday, hours after she quit the Congress.  Speaking to reporters at the joining ceremony, the actor from Tamil Nadu said she had come to the understanding over a period of time that if the nation has to move forward, then someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the country "in the right direction and to its glory". She said people have reposed their faith in Modi time and again.    "You have 128 cr people actually believing in one man and that's our prime minister. I think they're doing something absolutely right," she added.

Kushboo said that she was willing to discharge her responsibility as a BJP leader in whatever capacity the party deems fit for her.  BJP general secretary C T Ravi and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan were present at the ceremony.  She later met BJP president J P Nadda who welcomed her.  Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in the first half of the next year, and the BJP hopes the her induction will be a boost to it.    The BJP has long been a marginal force in the southern state where two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power. On the occasion, journalist Madan Ravichandran and former IRS officer Saravanan Kumaran from the state also joined the BJP.   A national spokesperson of the Congress, Kushboo resigned from the party protesting against what she called some leaders' "dictating terms" and "suppressing" her.

She was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014..

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

