Senate Republicans will go with Trump on coronavirus stimulus -White House spokeswoman
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:53 IST
Republicans in the U.S. Senate will go along with what President Donald Trump wants in coronavirus relief legislation, a White House spokeswoman said on Monday, as the White House pursues a deal with Democratic lawmakers.
"I believe Senate Republicans will ultimately come along with what the president wants - the president noted that yesterday," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News. "We believe Senate Republicans are not what's blocking this. It is Democrats."
