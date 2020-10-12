Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM's brother Basant Soren files nomination for Dumka bypoll

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren on Monday filed his nomination as a JMM candidate for the November 3 by-election to the Dumka assembly seat. She was defeated by Hemant Soren in the Dumka constituency in the assembly elections. Along with Dumka, by-election will also be held to the Bermo seat in Bokaro district on November 3.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:53 IST
Jharkhand CM's brother Basant Soren files nomination for Dumka bypoll

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren on Monday filed his nomination as a JMM candidate for the November 3 by-election to the Dumka assembly seat. The seat was vacated by Hemant Soren as he retained the Barhait constituency. He had won from both the seats in last year's assembly elections.

Basant Soren submitted his nomination papers to Dumka seat election officer Maheshwar Mahato. The BJP has again fielded former minister Lois Marandi in the reserved seat. She was defeated by Hemant Soren in the Dumka constituency in the assembly elections.

Along with Dumka, by-election will also be held to the Bermo seat in Bokaro district on November 3. The constituency fell vacant after its sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Singh died. The votes cast in the bypolls will be counted on November 10.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dismissal of plea seeking removal of Mathura mosque challenged in district court

Days after a Mathura court dismissed the plea seeking removal of a mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Plaintiffs moved the district court against the order on MondayLast month, a group of people had filed a suit in the court o...

UK and Kenya to co-host high-level summit in 2021 to educate every child

The United Kingdom and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit next year to lead global action to educate every child, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta announce today Monday 12 October.Coronavirus has worsened the gl...

Congress leaders meet family members of priest who was burnt alive in Karauli

Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthans Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week. The incident ...

Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms

Jordans King Abdullah on Monday swore in a new government led by veteran diplomat Bisher al Khaswaneh that will seek to accelerate IMF-backed reforms as the economy faces its sharpest contraction in decades due to the coronavirus crisis. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020