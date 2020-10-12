Left Menu
Telangana CM's daughter wins 88 pc votes in recent MLC bye-election from Nizamabad

Former Member of Parliament and daughter of Chief Minister of Telangana KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is all set to make her come back to active politics.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:11 IST
Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Image Credit: ANI

Former Member of Parliament and daughter of Chief Minister of Telangana KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is all set to make her come back to active politics. Kavitha's candidature for MLC local body MLC by-elections from Nizamabad was announced in March 2020 which was eventually delayed due to COVID. TRS Party candidate Kavitha managed to secure a landmark victory by obtaining 728 votes out of 823 votes polled, 10 votes were found to be invalid in total.

Her opponents from the INC and BJP were out of the race during counting itself when they failed to secure their respective deposits. The return of Kavitha in active politics and especially Nizamabad after a year and a half has received a massive public support. Her candidature was celebrated and welcomed by the party cadre and people in general.

The record victory of former Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the recent legislative council election has set the stage for her entry into state politics. This is indicative of the acceptance that she has received and the larger roles within the state and the party that she is ready to accept. Kavitha has secured over 88 per cent of the votes in the recent polling when the voter turnout had crossed the 99 per cent mark. This bye-election has led to the opening of new doors for the former Member of Parliament.

The election that was to be held on April 7, 2020, following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy was postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. A fresh date was announced on September 25 2020 that scheduled the election on October 9, 2020. (ANI)

