Telangana CM's daughter wins Legislative Council bypoll

After suffering a shock defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday made a comeback to active politics with a thumping win in the bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency. Kavitha secured 728 out of the total polled votes of 823, while her BJP and Congress rivals obtained 56 and 29 votes respectively, according to official sources.

Ten votes were invalid. She thanked the local body representatives who voted for her in the election and the TRS leaders who worked for her victory.

Her victory was a foregone conclusion as the majority of the voters (local body representatives) belong to the TRS. Kavitha has been keeping a low-profile since her loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad though she has been active in social service, including helping distressed Telangana residents living in Gulf countries return home.

Her work in organising Bathukamma celebrations, a floral festival, for many years now, has won her appreciation from various quarters. In a unique feature in the bypoll, COVID-19 positive people exercised their franchise wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits when polling took place on Friday.

The administration had made some special arrangements for COVID-19 positive voters, providing PPE kits and arranging ambulances. The bypoll was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC Bhoopathi Reddy in 2019 (after he joined the Congress at the time of the 2018 elections).