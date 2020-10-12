Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ask state govts to make FIR registration compulsory: Raj CM to HM Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advice state governments to make FIR registration compulsory. Stressing that Rahul Gandhi is sensitive towards women issues, the chief minister said that Gandhi had visited Thanagazi in Alwar last year after which the state government took extraordinary steps including compulsory registration of FIRs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:56 IST
Ask state govts to make FIR registration compulsory: Raj CM to HM Shah
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advice state governments to make FIR registration compulsory. Gehlot said that his government has taken several initiatives to improve the system to provide relief to people and every complaint in the state is registered now which, he said, should be followed in all the states.

Under attack from the BJP over the alleged rising crime graph in the Congress-ruled state, the chief minister said that compulsory registration of FIR will lead to increase in registration of crime. However, it should not be seen as a worrying situation rather an arrangement to give relief to the complainants as they will be heard by the police, he added.

"I have written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah yesterday (Sunday) saying that the initiatives we took in Rajasthan should be implemented across the country. The home minister should advice the states that FIRs should be registered in a compulsory manner," Gehlot said in a video message on Monday. Gehlot said crime can happen anywhere in the country but what matters is the response of the police, administration and government. The chief minister said apart from compulsory registration of FIRs, his government has also decided to set up reception rooms in police stations so that complainants may feel comfortable.

A new post of the rank of deputy SP was created in every district to supervise cases related to crime against women and an arrangement of monitoring of heinous crime was also made, he added. Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident, he said that a gruesome incident took place and police cremated the body of the victim at 2 am without allowing her mother to see her face.

"The incident shook the entire country. Misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was uncalled for. Incidents can happen anywhere in the country but what matters is how the government, administration and police behave," he said. He said that incidents happened in Rajasthan too but no one was stopped from going anywhere.

"I even said that home minister Amit Shah or any leader of the BJP should come and see if there was any laxity on part of the government, administration of police or timely action was taken. Unfortunately, sometimes, one sided stories are run in the media without facts," he said. He said cases of rape or any crime against women are condemnable and in such matters, police and administration have big responsibility to play. Stressing that Rahul Gandhi is sensitive towards women issues, the chief minister said that Gandhi had visited Thanagazi in Alwar last year after which the state government took extraordinary steps including compulsory registration of FIRs. A woman was gang-raped in front of her husband last year in which a local court in Alwar has recently awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people. He said that it was the result of the effective work and monitoring of the police. Praising the Congress party's campaign of speaking up for women safety, he said it has received overwhelming response and will boost the confidence of women.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per...

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and ...

Man booked for giving wife triple talaq in Thane

A man was booked in Rabodi area ofThane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child, police said on Monday.His mother and sister have also been booked under underprovisions of the IPC and the Muslim Wo...

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020