Ask state govts to make FIR registration compulsory: Raj CM to HM Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advice state governments to make FIR registration compulsory. Gehlot said that his government has taken several initiatives to improve the system to provide relief to people and every complaint in the state is registered now which, he said, should be followed in all the states.

Under attack from the BJP over the alleged rising crime graph in the Congress-ruled state, the chief minister said that compulsory registration of FIR will lead to increase in registration of crime. However, it should not be seen as a worrying situation rather an arrangement to give relief to the complainants as they will be heard by the police, he added.

"I have written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah yesterday (Sunday) saying that the initiatives we took in Rajasthan should be implemented across the country. The home minister should advice the states that FIRs should be registered in a compulsory manner," Gehlot said in a video message on Monday. Gehlot said crime can happen anywhere in the country but what matters is the response of the police, administration and government. The chief minister said apart from compulsory registration of FIRs, his government has also decided to set up reception rooms in police stations so that complainants may feel comfortable.

A new post of the rank of deputy SP was created in every district to supervise cases related to crime against women and an arrangement of monitoring of heinous crime was also made, he added. Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident, he said that a gruesome incident took place and police cremated the body of the victim at 2 am without allowing her mother to see her face.

"The incident shook the entire country. Misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was uncalled for. Incidents can happen anywhere in the country but what matters is how the government, administration and police behave," he said. He said that incidents happened in Rajasthan too but no one was stopped from going anywhere.

"I even said that home minister Amit Shah or any leader of the BJP should come and see if there was any laxity on part of the government, administration of police or timely action was taken. Unfortunately, sometimes, one sided stories are run in the media without facts," he said. He said cases of rape or any crime against women are condemnable and in such matters, police and administration have big responsibility to play. Stressing that Rahul Gandhi is sensitive towards women issues, the chief minister said that Gandhi had visited Thanagazi in Alwar last year after which the state government took extraordinary steps including compulsory registration of FIRs. A woman was gang-raped in front of her husband last year in which a local court in Alwar has recently awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people. He said that it was the result of the effective work and monitoring of the police. Praising the Congress party's campaign of speaking up for women safety, he said it has received overwhelming response and will boost the confidence of women.