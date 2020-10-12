Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Namo Mantra Foundation to broadcast Ramleela on its YouTube channel

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Namo Mantra Foundation will broadcast Ramleela on its Youtube channel from October 17-25, its president Kumar Sushant said on Monday. South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the ideals of Lord Rama were depicted through Ramleelas and the digital Ramleela by the Foundation will ensure those ideals reach people despite the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:52 IST
COVID-19: Namo Mantra Foundation to broadcast Ramleela on its YouTube channel

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Namo Mantra Foundation will broadcast Ramleela on its Youtube channel from October 17-25, its president Kumar Sushant said on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Sushant said the entire 2.30 hours-long Ramleela was shot in Rajasthan and will now be broadcast in 20-minute long nine-part series through the Foundation's YouTube channel.

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, who has been making arrangements for the digital Ramleela, said there is great joy among people due to the beginning of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. "The digital Ramleela by Namo Mantra Foundation will ensure people do not miss the joy of watching Ramleela due to COVID-19," he said.

Sant Sushil Maharaj lauded the Foundation for its efforts to take Ramleela to the homes of people through the digital mode. South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the ideals of Lord Rama were depicted through Ramleelas and the digital Ramleela by the Foundation will ensure those ideals reach people despite the pandemic.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PM condoles demise of Nagaland minister C M Chang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sadness at the death of Nagaland government minister C M Chang and said he worked hard for the states progress. The Prime Ministers Office tweeted quoting him, Saddened by the passing awa...

ICEA forms committee to address labour issues, reforms

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA on Monday said it has set up a labour, human resource and training committee under Wistron Indias Managing Director to work on reforms around labour norms to benefit both employe...

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per...

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020