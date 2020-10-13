Left Menu
Development News Edition

China FM calls US Indo-Pacific strategy a huge security risk

Wang's tone is typical of China's increasingly hard-line approach to disputes with Washington as it seeks to capitalize on political divisions within the US and a perceived decline in America's global influence to advance its own foreign policy aims. China's aggressive moves to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which a third of global shipping passes, have drawn rebuke from the United States and become a flashpoint for a region in which Southeast Asian nations Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:14 IST
China FM calls US Indo-Pacific strategy a huge security risk

The United States poses a “huge security risk” to Asia by pushing to boost engagement with the region, China's foreign minister said Tuesday during a tour of Southeast Asia, where Beijing and Washington are locked in a battle for influence. Speaking in Malaysia, Wang Yi said the US's real aim is “to build an Indo-Pacific NATO,” in a strategy he said harkened back to the Cold War.

Washington is trying to “stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs, and stir up geopolitical competition while maintaining the predominance and hegemony system of the US,” Wang said at a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart, Hishammuddin Hussein. “In this sense, this strategy itself is a huge security risk," Wang said.

Wang also urged Southeast Asian nations, which are aiming to draw up a code of conduct with China in the South China Sea, to remove “external disruption” in the disputed waters, but did not elaborate. Wang's tone is typical of China's increasingly hard-line approach to disputes with Washington as it seeks to capitalize on political divisions within the US and a perceived decline in America's global influence to advance its own foreign policy aims.

China's aggressive moves to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which a third of global shipping passes, have drawn rebuke from the United States and become a flashpoint for a region in which Southeast Asian nations Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims. Hishammuddin said the disputes over the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully through regional dialogue. The US says its Indo-Pacific engagement framework supports sovereignty, transparency, good governance and a rules-based order, among other things.

By using the term “Indo-Pacific,” the US also wants to propagate the idea that the region stretches far beyond China's backyard and the tiger economies of East Asia to include the Indian Ocean.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

GIA India Organises First Virtual Alumni Guest Session With Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India GIA India organised its first-ever virtual alumni guest session that was attended by more than 100 alumni. The guest speaker was Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director and Director, C. Kris...

Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the companys busiest sales quarter.The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes a...

Bavarian premier calls for unified rules to contain coronavirus

Germany must agree on nationwide rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus and prevent infections from getting out of control, the premier of Bavaria said on Tuesday.Speaking ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the ...

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a humanitarian ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.A Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020