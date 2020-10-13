Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turban episode a blatant human rights violation : Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee- headed TMC government in the state, Tuesday termed the alleged pulling off of a turban of a Sikh during scuffle between the police and BJP protestors as a "blatant human rights violation".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:58 IST
Turban episode a blatant human rights violation : Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee- headed TMC government in the state, Tuesday termed the alleged pulling off of a turban of a Sikh during scuffle between the police and BJP protestors as a "blatant human rights violation". He asked the administration for 'rectification' rather than justifying the action.

Dhankhar, who often posts his views on Twitter, took to the microblogging site yet again on Tuesday and said Mamata Banerjee government must take note of the widespread "outrage" over the "ill treatment," of the Sikh man. "Time ?@MamataOfficial? to relook #BalvindraSingh implication ?@WBPolice? & engage in rectification rather than justification. Already Balvindra poster boy for blatant Human Right violations in WB. Must appreciate Extensive Outrage at the ill treatment #BalvindraSingh," Dhankhar tweeted tagging a video of himself speaking on the same issue.

The governor had earlier slammed the state police for the "disgraceful" act during a BJP Yuva Morcha march to the secretariat on October 8. Balvindra Singh was arrested after a licensed loaded firearm was found in his possession during a scuffle with the police at the BJP Yuva Morcha rally in Howrah on October 8.

His turban had fallen to the ground during the scuffle and the video of it went viral triggering protests by the community. Dhankhar said that Akal Takht, the highest Sikh body, had protested against the treatment meted out to Singh, who is said to be a former armed force personnel and is currently body guard of a BJP leader. He said it (message from the Sikh body) "must be impactful @MamataOfficial." Listing the cases and sections of IPC slapped on Singh under the Disaster Management and Arms Act, the governor said, "Implication @WBPolice #balwindersingh in offences that provide even Life Imprisonment as punishment is shocking and unconscionable. High time @MamataOfficial to take sane stance and send human right and rule of law friendly signal by withdrawing such allegations." In a video message attached to the tweet the governor said, "Home department and police should not justify wrong things. They should go for rectification. They should now apply the much needed balm. What happened is wrong." In this context he referred to Rabindranath Tagore's renouncing of knighthood after Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 which took place thousands of miles away in Punjab.

Dhankhar had told a Sikh delegation from Delhi on Sunday that he was "deeply hurt" by the episode. "In no civilised society such blatant abuse of police power @WBPolice in disregard of Supreme Court directives ....

can be countenanced or condoned," he had tweeted citing an apex court order. Reacting to it, state Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee had alleged that Dhankhar was "maligning" the post of the governor with his remarks and shirking responsibilities as the constitutional head of the state.

He said Sikhs and members of other communities have been living in harmony in West Bengal for ages "and no conspiracy will be able to create rift between them." PTI SUS KK KK.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

India, China military officials hold "positive" talks on troop pullback

Indian and Chinese military commanders held positive, constructive discussions on disengaging troops locked in a months-long standoff at their disputed Himalayan border, the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Diplomats and milit...

Inspired by late mother, actor Sonu Sood to give wings to IAS aspirants' dreams

After his selfless act of helping migrant labourers return to their houses during COVID-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood has come up with an initiative to sponsor the education of students from different parts of the country. Inspired from his ...

Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600

The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reached about 600, with officials reporting more military and civilian deaths as the fighting continues despite...

If required COVID vaccine will be analysed and exempted, says NADA DG Navin Agarwal

By Nitin Srivastava The National Anti-Doping Agency NADA Director-General, Navin Agarwal feels that if there will be any requirement of exempting the COVID vaccine, NADA will we first analyse and then exempt.Navin said that the anti-doping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020