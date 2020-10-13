Left Menu
Law will take its course: Assam chief secy on brother's name in recruitment scam

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Tuesday that law will take its course after reports suggested that his brother Kumar Sanjit Krishna, a senior police officer, has been summoned for questioning in connection with the recruitment scam.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Tuesday that law will take its course after reports suggested that his brother Kumar Sanjit Krishna, a senior police officer, has been summoned for questioning in connection with the recruitment scam. In a social media post, the chief secretary said his name was being dragged into the controversy with motives.

"My brother is a matured independent individual in a different profession. If he has done something wrong, law will take its own course on the basis of evidence," he said. "As Chief Secretary, I have been supporting an independent and neutral enquiry from the beginning as directed by the Chief Minister and I believe whoever is guilty will be brought to justice," he added.

Sanjit Krishna, an Assam Police Service officer posted as the superintendent of police of Karimganj, was transferred on Sunday as the SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Barpeta. Following the transfer, a section of the local press reported that he along with Karimganj's additional SP Prasanta Kumar Dutta has been summoned by the CID for questioning in connection with the paper leak of the sub-inspector recruitment examination.

However, the authorities are yet to officially confirm whether they have summoned the two police officers. "...few individuals/officers are trying to keep the focus on me in the media instead of the enquiry for the reasons better known to them. May God bless all," the chief secretary further said.

"I am used to mud slinging many times earlier too without any fault... But, why drag my name, photo in media and focus me with some motives. This is cheap," he said. So far, 50 people, including retired Assam Police DIG PK Dutta, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled it minutes after the test had commenced..

