Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Mahlati was serving her second term as a member of the National Planning Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:05 IST
Mahlati was also involved in business through her company, Ivili Loboya, which produced South Africa’s first cashmere created and processed in rural Eastern Cape.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Government has expressed sadness at the passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati, the chairwoman of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

Extending heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, GCIS Director-General, Phumla Williams, said: "The country has lost a great visionary leader, who impacted many lives, embraced challenges and has had a profound effect on the future direction of South Africa, particularly on agriculture and land issues.

"Her life was characterised by her passion to drive social change to better the lives of South Africans."

Mahlati was serving her second term as a member of the National Planning Commission.

In May 2010, she was appointed to serve as one of the inaugural members of South Africa's National Planning Commission for five years, responsible for crafting the National Development Plan.

Mahlati was also involved in business through her company, Ivili Loboya, which produced South Africa's first cashmere created and processed in rural Eastern Cape.

She was a recipient of the "2019 Woman of Substance" Award presented by the African Women Chartered Accountants.

Mahlati was a recognised global thought leader, who participated in global think-tanks on corporate diversity leadership and inclusive development.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she rest in peace and may her legacy continue through the lives of all those she had touched," said Williams.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

