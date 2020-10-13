Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Assembly bypolls: BJP names candidates for 2 seats

The opposition JD(S) announced V Krishnamurthy as its candidate for the RR Nagar seat in the city. Dr Rajesh Gowda and N Munirathna would be the BJP candidates for the November 3 bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and RR Nagar constituencies respectively, party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a release.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:37 IST
K'taka Assembly bypolls: BJP names candidates for 2 seats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for the coming by-elections to the Sira and Rajarajeshwari (RR) Nagar Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The opposition JD(S) announced V Krishnamurthy as its candidate for the RR Nagar seat in the city.

Dr Rajesh Gowda and N Munirathna would be the BJP candidates for the November 3 bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and RR Nagar constituencies respectively, party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a release. Gowda is the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who had represented the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency.

Barely 10 days ago Gowda, a radiologist by profession, was inducted into the BJP giving rise to speculation that he would be fielded from Sira. Munirathna, on the other hand, had been a Congress MLA twice from RR Nagar since 2013 until he resigned from the assembly last year along with 16 other MLAs of Congress and the JD(S), which helped install the BJP government in the state.

Later he joined the saffron party. It was Munirathna's resignation, which necessitated the RR Nagar bypoll.

Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy who has been chosen to contest from RR Nagar is a leader from the Jnananbharathi ward, JD(S) sources said. "Three probables whom we had shortlisted, held discussions, ultimately they have decided on the name of Krishnamurthy. His father was a loyal party worker, Krishnamurthy is following in his footsteps. Tomorrow probably he will file nomination around 10:30 am," JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy told reporters.

JD(S) had earlier shortlisted three probables -- party city unit chief R Praksah, RR Nagar President Bettaswamy Gowda and Krishnamurthy. Kumaraswamy said it will be a three-cornered contest between the Congress, BJP and JD(S) in RR Nagar.

Responding to a question that BJP has fielded his friend Munirathna from RR Nagar, he said, "both of us have come from the film world. We may have friendship in the film world, but not in politics. There is no need for people of the constituency to pay heed for any speculations." JD(S) Bengaluru city unit President R Prakash in a release said, Krishnamurthy will be filing his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy. The byelections has been necessitated for Sira following the death JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August; while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar ( R R Nagar) seat fell vacant following the disqualification of then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti defection law last year.

The Congress has fielded Kusuma H, wife of IAS officer DK Ravi, who died in March 2015, as its candidate from R R Nagar With an eye on garnering sympathy votes, the JD(S) has fielded Ammajamma, wife of late Sathyanarayana as the candidate from Sira, where she is pitted against former Minister T B Jayachandra of the Congress, who had represented the seat in the past, and radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda from BJP. With both constituencies having considerable presence of the Vokkaliga community, the party's strong vote base, JD (S) is keen on winning both the seats, especially on retaining Sira.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Belfast hospitals cancel elective surgeries as COVID-19 rages - source

All elective surgeries have been cancelled across Belfast this week due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday as the devolved government debated whether to impose new restrictions.The Br...

Fender releases new professional guitars as sales boom during pandemic

Fender Musical Instruments Corp on Tuesday released a new range of electric guitars aimed at professional players, hoping that a sales boom in entry level guitars will carry over into 1,000-plus instruments, even as many live music venues r...

Shocked at controversy over Tanishq advertisement: Cong's Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma expressed shock on Tuesday at the controversy triggered by a Tanishq advertisement and called for protecting the countrys multi-religious and multi-ethnic cultural mosaic from hate mongers. By creating a ...

Sebi fines Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients' funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients funds and violating other norms. The order comes following an inspection by the regulator, stock exchanges BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020