Intemperate language in Governor's letter: Pawar to Modi
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the "intemperate language" used by Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of religious worship in the state.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:48 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the "intemperate language" used by Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of religious worship in the state. "Unfortunately Hon. Governors letter to the Chief Minister invokes the connotation as if written to the leader of a political party," Pawar tweeted, after releasing the letter to Modi.
"In the very Preamble of our Constitution the word Secular is added that equates and shields all religions and hence the Chair of the Chief Minister must uphold such tenets of the Constitution," the NCP chief added. Pawar said he has conveyed his views to Modi regarding the letter by Koshyari.
"I am sure he too would have noticed the intemperate language that has been used and also the kind of language used in the letter which does not behove well for a person who holds a constitutional position," Pawar said.
