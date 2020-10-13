EU has "serious concerns" about UK implementation of Brexit treaty
"As you know, the EU has serious concerns about the level of implementation on the UK side," Maros Sefcovic told a news conference after a meeting of European affairs ministers that was briefed by the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier. He said there would be a further EU-UK meeting next week on implementing their divorce treaty.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:28 IST
The European Union has "serious concerns" about the United Kingdom's implementation of the agreement on its withdrawal from the bloc but believes a deal on future relations is still possible, a senior European Commission member said on Tuesday.
He said there would be a further EU-UK meeting next week on implementing their divorce treaty. Clinching a new trade deal that would need to be in place by the end of the UK's status quo transition period on Dec.31 was "very difficult but still possible", he added.
