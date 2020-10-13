Leaders from various political parties welcome Mehbooba's release from detention

Leaders from across the political spectrum welcomed the release of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday after 14 months of detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. "I'm pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said Mufti's release was a welcome relief but the administration should also consider the cases of all other detenues arrested after August 5. "There are a vast number of persons still in jails since last year under PSA. The administration should consider releasing them too," he said.

Mufti, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against her.