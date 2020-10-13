Ex-Chhattisgarh CM requests people to send wishes virtually on his birthday

Chhattisgarh former Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday requested people to greet him virtually on his birthday amid COVID-19. "My dear, people of Chhattisgarh and workers! The corona epidemic has eluded many members of our family from us. There is no justification for celebrating birthdays in times of such grief. Therefore, you are requested to keep your affection by sending wishes only indirectly rather than through personal visits," Singh tweeted.

Singh celebrates his birthday on October 15. This year he has chosen not to celebrate his birthday with party workers and will receive wishes virtually.

"You all want me to meet on my birthday and want me to stay with you but a few days back I have beaten COVID-19 and I am concerned about your health that's why I have decided not to celebrate my birthday this year and I request you to send your wishes virtually," he said. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 27,421active cases in Chhattisgarh with 1,16,540 recovered and 1,286 deaths so far. (ANI)