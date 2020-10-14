Left Menu
Development News Edition

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

Early voting starts in three more states on Wednesday - Kansas, Rhode Island and Tennessee. Trump, a Republican who trails Democrat Joe Biden in national and some key state opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, will stage an evening rally at the airport in Des Moines, Iowa.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:31 IST
As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus.

As Trump races against the clock, Americans are casting ballots early at a record pace. Close to 12 million people have already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Long lines in Texas and Georgia snaked out of polling places and down sidewalks on Tuesday as people rushed to vote. Early voting starts in three more states on Wednesday - Kansas, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Trump, a Republican who trails Democrat Joe Biden in national and some key state opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, will stage an evening rally at the airport in Des Moines, Iowa. Biden has no public campaign events scheduled after stumping in Florida on Tuesday. Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday night in Florida for the first time since disclosing he had the coronavirus. The rally came hours after the White House said Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and was not infectious to others.

That Trump is traveling to Iowa so close to Election Day is a worrisome sign for his re-election hopes. He beat Democrat Hillary Clinton there by almost 10 percentage points in 2016, but recent polls have shown the state to be competitive. Trump looks to be spending much of the week trying to galvanize his white, conservative base rather than trying to appeal directly to undecided voters, many of whom live in the nation’s suburbs. On Thursday, he heads to Greenville in rural North Carolina, a closely fought state where early voting will begin that day, then on to rural Georgia and central Florida the day after.

Reuters/Ipsos polling released this week showed Biden widening his lead in the key states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – states Trump won in 2016. Iowa is also seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases, with hospitalizations at an all-time high in the state. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has resisted implementing statewide containment measures such as a mandate to wear masks. This week, she urged Trump supporters on social media to come out en masse to see the president.

CORONAVIRUS IN FOCUS But Trump's illness has put the focus of the campaign's closing stretch squarely on his response to the coronavirus, with Biden repeatedly criticizing Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has infected more than 7.8 million people in the United States, killed more than 214,000 and put millions out of work.

On Tuesday in Florida, Biden told a group of seniors at a community center that Trump had recklessly dismissed the threat that the virus had posed to their at-risk population. "To Donald Trump, you’re expendable. You’re forgettable," Biden said.

Trump has touted his handling of the crisis. The Trump campaign said it would conduct temperature checks and hand out masks at his rallies, but not require attendees to wear them.

At his airport rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, some of Trump's supporters in the front rows wore red-and-blue masks sporting the president's "MAGA" slogan, but many other attendees wore no masks at all. A nonprofit farm policy advocacy group, Rural America 2020, took out a digital billboard across from the Des Moines airport warning that the Trump rally would be a "COVID superspreader event."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo defends 12 Hong Kongers detained by China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the 12 Hong Kong residents who were detained by China while allegedly trying to flee to Taiwan by boat in August, saying that they had committed no crime. They simply believe that they are worthy...

Jharkhand reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the states coronavirus death toll to 805,...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Within India, we can make any type of missile that armed forces want: DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy

By Ajit K Dubey Buoyed up by the strength of successful missile test in last 40 days, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said India has achieved self-reliance in the field of missile systems and can produce whatever is required by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020