A day after state BJP unit protested against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government demanding to re-open temples amid COVID-19, Amruta Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government kept the temples shut for devotees while the bars and liquor shops are opened.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:37 IST
Amruta Fadnavis reacts to reopen religious places demand in Maharashtra
Amruta Fadnavis (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amruta, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Wow Administration - bars and liquor shops are wild wide open but temples are danger zones?"

Taking to Twitter, Amruta said, "Wow Administration - bars and liquor shops are wild wide open but temples are danger zones?" "Definitely sometimes 'certificate' is required to prove the saneness of some dicey creatures who are incapable of having Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in place!" she added.

On Tuesday, BJP leaders and party workers had staged a protest against the state government demanding the reopening of Temples across Maharashtra. BJP leader Prasad Lad, along with other party workers, was detained by police during a protest held outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai yesterday.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil took a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking whether Congress-NCP will withdraw support if temples are reopened."Is Governor not a citizen, not a Hindu? He has the right to speak on all issues. Does he not have the right to question? What issue do they have with reopening of temples? Will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples?" Patil asked. (ANI)

