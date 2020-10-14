Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitesh Rane digs up Sanjay Raut's old 'Hindu Rashtra' comment, seeks Uddhav Thackeray's response amid 'turned secular' row

BJP leader Nitesh Rane asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to "sort out your own house" amid the latter's ongoing tiff with Maharashtra Governor over reopening of temples in the State.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:02 IST
Nitesh Rane digs up Sanjay Raut's old 'Hindu Rashtra' comment, seeks Uddhav Thackeray's response amid 'turned secular' row
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Nitesh Rane asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to "sort out your own house" amid the latter's ongoing tiff with Maharashtra Governor over reopening of temples in the State. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had earlier written to Thackeray expressing concerns over the delay in reopening of temples. Koshyari had questioned whether the Shiv Sena leader had "turned secular", a jibe which had been not well received by Thackeray.

Responding to this, Thackeray had said that the delay in reopening of places of worship is being done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and had added, "As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you." Meanwhile, the BJP leader Nitesh Rane dug out an old statement from Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in which he had demanded India should be declared a "Hindu Rashtra".

"Don't u want to reply to this too .. Mr CM ? Or it's just pure politics as usual ? Sort out ur own house first before blaming others!!!" Rane's tweet, which had an image of Raut's statement embedded, read. The BJP had carried out demonstrations across the state yesterday demanding reopening of temples, several party leaders and workers had also been arrested for carrying out protests yesterday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.It brings the September 2020 An...

Hathras case: Security deployed to ensure protection of victim's family & witnesses, UP tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a three-fold protection mechanism has been put in place for the security of the victims family members and witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was all...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020