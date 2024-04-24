Rane Questions Uddhav's Meeting with PM Modi Amidst ED Scrutiny

Union minister Narayan Rane, who is BJP's candidate for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg parliamentary seat in Maharashtra, has claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a backdoor meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the ED issued a notice to his relative. In 2022, the ED had attached assets of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd owned by Shridhar Patankar, the brother-in-law of Thackeray, who was then the state chief minister, for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Referring to Thackeray's old public address in Delhi, wherein he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rane on Tuesday said, ''Uddhav Thackeray harshly criticised PM Modi and even asked people to vote him out. So why did he even hold a backdoor meeting with Modi after an ED notice?'' Rane is contesting election against two-term MP Vinayak Raut, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT). ''You need power to carry out development in your constituency. I am in power, and if I get elected, I will continue my work of development in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts,'' he said.

