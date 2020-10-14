Bhupender Yadav defends Nityanand Rai, says 'remarks being twisted'

BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday defended Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai's recent comments on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which have led to a controversy. Rai, speaking at a public gathering in Vaishali, had said that if RJD comes to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

"Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen," Rai had said. The RJD and other Opposition parties slammed the MoS for his statement.

Defending Rai's comment, Bhupender Yadav told reporters, "Nityanand Ji's statement meant that BJP is strongly fighting against terrorism... in a way the remark is being twisted, he said it in context of national security." The BJP leader further attacked the RJD stating that it "wanted to take Bihar back to the lantern years".

"We are fighting the election on the issue of corruption, RJD should answer why corruption was rampant during RJD regime. We are fighting on the issue of agriculture and they should answer why agriculture development rate didn't increase during the RJD regime. We are fighting on the issues of road, electricity and water but RJD wants to take Bihar back to the lantern years," he said. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)