Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhupender Yadav defends Nityanand Rai, says 'remarks being twisted'

BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday defended Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai's recent comments on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which have led to a controversy.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:49 IST
Bhupender Yadav defends Nityanand Rai, says 'remarks being twisted'
BJP leader Bhupender Yadav talking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday defended Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai's recent comments on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which have led to a controversy. Rai, speaking at a public gathering in Vaishali, had said that if RJD comes to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

"Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen," Rai had said. The RJD and other Opposition parties slammed the MoS for his statement.

Defending Rai's comment, Bhupender Yadav told reporters, "Nityanand Ji's statement meant that BJP is strongly fighting against terrorism... in a way the remark is being twisted, he said it in context of national security." The BJP leader further attacked the RJD stating that it "wanted to take Bihar back to the lantern years".

"We are fighting the election on the issue of corruption, RJD should answer why corruption was rampant during RJD regime. We are fighting on the issue of agriculture and they should answer why agriculture development rate didn't increase during the RJD regime. We are fighting on the issues of road, electricity and water but RJD wants to take Bihar back to the lantern years," he said. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders plan talks, but no deal, on climate change target

A summit of European Union leaders this week is not expected to yield a deal on a new climate target, according to draft documents and EU officials, likely pushing to December a decision on how deeply the bloc will cut emissions this decade...

Three women held for hiring proxy candidate to sit in 2018 DSSSB exam; impersonator still at large

Police have arrested three women who had passed an online test by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate to sit in the exam, officials said Wednesday. Howe...

Pakistan says soldier killed by firing from Afghanistan

Pakistans military on Wednesday said a soldier was killed and another wounded in the countrys northwest by fire from across the Afghan border, a sign of increasing violence in an area that until recent years served as a base for Pakistani a...

Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched unprecedented talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020