Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini joins Congress ahead of Bihar polls

Both are likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and are seeking tickets from the Congress party. Subhashini Yadav, a social worker, said she is taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, as her father Sharad Yadav has always supported it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:03 IST
Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini joins Congress ahead of Bihar polls

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of local leaders. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former MP Kali Pandey also joined the Congress. Both are likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and are seeking tickets from the Congress party.

Subhashini Yadav, a social worker, said she is taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, as her father Sharad Yadav has always supported it. "I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for giving me this opportunity. Sharad Yadav is not actively taking part in the Bihar elections, as he is not well. He has always supported the 'Mahagathbandhan'. It is my responsibility to take this fight forward and to take Bihar to greater heights," she said.

Kali Pandey, who switched over from the LJP, said it was a homecoming for him as he had earlier extended support to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 when he was a member of the Lok Sabha. "I feel honoured to have joined the Congress," he said.

In 1980, Pandey won the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election as an independent candidate and then won the 1984 Parliamentary elections from Gopalganj in the state. "This is my old home and I am happy to be back to my old home," he said.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and AICC Secretary for Congress in Bihar Devendra Yadav welcomed the leaders into the party fold..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders plan talks, but no deal, on climate change target

A summit of European Union leaders this week is not expected to yield a deal on a new climate target, according to draft documents and EU officials, likely pushing to December a decision on how deeply the bloc will cut emissions this decade...

Three women held for hiring proxy candidate to sit in 2018 DSSSB exam; impersonator still at large

Police have arrested three women who had passed an online test by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate to sit in the exam, officials said Wednesday. Howe...

Pakistan says soldier killed by firing from Afghanistan

Pakistans military on Wednesday said a soldier was killed and another wounded in the countrys northwest by fire from across the Afghan border, a sign of increasing violence in an area that until recent years served as a base for Pakistani a...

Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched unprecedented talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020