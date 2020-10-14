Sena's youth wing seeks Maharashtra Governor's appointment to make him understand meaning of 'secular'

A Shiv Sena youth wing leader sought an audience with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand over a copy of the Constitution to make him understand the meaning of 'secular', amid the latter's row with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over temple reopening. The Governor had earlier written to Thackeray expressing concerns over the delay in reopening of temples. Koshyari had questioned whether the Shiv Sena leader had "turned secular", a jibe that had been not well received by Thackeray.

The Yuva Sena leader, Jayesh Wani, in his letter, says he wants to give a copy of the Constitution to the Governor to make him understand the meaning of the word 'secular'. Earlier, responding to the Governor, Thackeray had said that the delay in reopening of places of worship is being done due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva does not need verification from you," Thackeray said. The BJP had carried out demonstrations across the state yesterday demanding reopening of temples, several party leaders and workers had also been arrested for carrying out protests. (ANI)