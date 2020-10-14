Turkey's Erdogan says Minsk stalling on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Turkey's Erdogan says Minsk stalling on Nagorno-Karabakh conflictReuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:59 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Minsk group was stalling in dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and he repeated that the region should be given back to Azerbaijan.
In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan also said that Turkey had not sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan, as some reports have alleged. He added Turkey fully backed its Azeri allies.
