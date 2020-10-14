Left Menu
Development News Edition

#MeToo:Court to pass order on Oct 22 whether to transfer Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

A Delhi court Wednesday said if it is found that the magisterial court trying the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for two years did not have the jurisdiction, “the entire trial, and not just the final argument, gets vitiated”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:46 IST
#MeToo:Court to pass order on Oct 22 whether to transfer Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

A Delhi court Wednesday said if it is found that the magisterial court trying the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for two years did not have the jurisdiction, “the entire trial, and not just the final argument, gets vitiated”. The observation came from the court which will pass an order on October 22 on whether to transfer a criminal defamation complaint from the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) to another judge.

An ACMM trying the case had on Tuesday sent the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers. Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, who reserved the order, noted that the notification does not bar the Magistrate concerned from hearing matters other than those against MPs and MLAs.

“However, the object behind the notification is that the cases against the lawmakers be decided expeditiously,” the judge said. She, however, pointed out that in case it is found that the magisterial court trying the matter did not have the jurisdiction, “the entire trial, and not just the final argument, gets vitiated”.

“None of the counsel raised this point earlier. If we go behind the issue that the court has no jurisdiction, not just the final argument but the entire proceeding gets vitiated,” the judge said. During the arguments, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, said that almost entire trial was over and only a few dates were remaining.

“Great prejudiced would be caused if the matter the further delayed,” the counsel said. The counsel appearing for Ramani, however, said that the accused had no objection to any order passed by the court.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalistani flag hoisting by SFJ: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Punjab

The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in Punjabs Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice SFJ organisation on the eve of Independence Day, an of...

Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city, and for horticulture in cities like Nashik ...

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94 rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that swept past estimates, driven by strength in its bond trading business and lower provisions for credit losses.With a 29 jump in trading revenue, Goldman easily ...

Eskom probe leads to four arrests

Members of Parliament have heard how R44.4 million was channelled from Eskoms contractors, through sub-contracted companies, to four Eskom officials in a Special Investigating Unit SIU probe, which has led to four arrests. Briefing the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020