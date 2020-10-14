Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPRD lodges police complaints against Kushboo over remarks against disabled

Complaints have been lodged in Chennai, Kanjipuram, Chengalpet, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur among other places," he said. The official said while Kushboo has every right to politically take on her opponents, usage of terms that invoke a negative portrayal of disability was "unacceptable".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:16 IST
NPRD lodges police complaints against Kushboo over remarks against disabled

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) on Wednesday said it has lodged police complaints in different districts of Tamil Nadu against BJP member Kushboo Sundar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against people with disabilities. According to media reports, Kushboo, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday after quitting the Congress, said she has exited a "mentally retarded" party.

NPRD general secretary Muralidharan said complaints have been lodged in nearly 30 police stations, some of them online, against the politician. "A complaint has also been lodged with the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office. Complaints have been lodged in Chennai, Kanjipuram, Chengalpet, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur among other places," he said.

The official said while Kushboo has every right to politically take on her opponents, usage of terms that invoke a negative portrayal of disability was "unacceptable". "Time and again people holding public offices tend to invoke such negative terms to tarnish the image of political opponents, lending them legitimacy. This cannot be tolerated. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) strongly condemns the insensitive remarks made by Kushboo," he said.

The country and people like Kushboo need to be reminded that such insults and humiliation are also prohibited by law, Muralidharan said. "Proceeding against high-profile people should act as a deterrent and would help in sending across the message that insult and humiliation of the disabled and their negative portrayal would not be tolerated," he added.

NPRD is an NGO working to create awareness about the rights of people with disabilities. PTI UZM SRY

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Progress against tuberculosis ‘at risk’: WHO

According to the UN health agency, though incidence of TB fell by 9 per cent and deaths by 14 per cent between 2015 and 2019, access to TB services remains a challenge. Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatme...

Wells Fargo posts $2 billion profit in 3Q, reversing 2Q loss

Wells Fargo says it earned 2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this years second quarter, when it posted a loss. The San Francisco bank said Wednesda...

Schools in Pakistan teach hatred against Hindus, Jews, Baloch activist told UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that schools in Pakistan teach about hatred against Hindus and Jews to the students. While speaking at the UN Working Group on Durban Declaration and Plan of Action in Genava, Munir Me...

India to have 60,000 start-ups, 100 unicorns by 2025: TiE

India is expected to have 60,000 start-ups and 100 companies with valuation of over USD 1 billion by 2025, a TiE Global report, in association with Zinnov, released on Wednesday said. The report observed that business recovery of start-ups ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020