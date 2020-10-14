Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath, Digvijaya betrayed people of MP: Vijayvargiya

He was addressing a rally in Sanver town ahead of the November 3 bypolls in the state. "During the 2018 state elections, both Nath and Digvijaya made (Jyotiraditya) Scindia speak that if the Congress comes to power in the state it will waive the farm loans within 10 days and the unemployed youths will get government jobs," Vijayvargiya said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:10 IST
Nath, Digvijaya betrayed people of MP: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday accused senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of betraying the people of Madhya Pradesh. He was addressing a rally in Sanver town ahead of the November 3 bypolls in the state.

"During the 2018 state elections, both Nath and Digvijaya made (Jyotiraditya) Scindia speak that if the Congress comes to power in the state it will waive the farm loans within 10 days and the unemployed youths will get government jobs," Vijayvargiya said. "But after forming the government, the poll promises were not fulfilled. One of them (Nath) became the chief minister...but people kept asking Scindia about the poll promises," he added.

Vijayvargiya accused Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as being traitors. "But now they are calling others so," he alleged.

The senior BJP leader was addressing an election rally for party candidate and the state water resources minister Tulsiram Silwat in Sanver constituency. Objecting to Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar's remark in which he described MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as "nange bhookhe ghar ka" (from a poverty-stricken household), Vijayvargiya said, "We are 'nange and bhookhe' (clothesless and hungry), but we are honest." PTI HWP MAS NP NP

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin sooner rather than later, he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industrys coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully r...

IMF's debt restructuring programme should help countries overcome fiscal stress: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the International Monetary Funds debt restructuring programme should aim at helping the countries overcome the fiscal stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ...it would be important to take into ...

COVID-19 care: Yediyurappa directs officials to check fleecing by private hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to initiate strict action against hospitals which are submitting false bills in the guise of home care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. He also asked the officials t...

Pak govt crackdown on opposition: Several held ahead of Gurjanwala rally

Ahead of an anti-government protest by the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM in Punjabs Gujranwala on October 16, the Imran Khan government has started a crackdown on the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, or PMLN, and other opposit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020