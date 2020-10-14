Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt, TMC asks him to join BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday picked out the Beleghata blast incident to criticise the Trinamool Congress government in the state calling it the "principal violator and tormentor of the citizens", whose rights it is entrusted to protect. The ruling TMC hit back asking him to "refrain from indulging in politics on behalf of BJP".

Dhankhar, who has been at odds with the Mamata Banerjee dispensation since assuming charge over a year ago, said he had flagged the issues of human rights violation, political violence and others with the state government on various occasions. The governor shared on Twitter a letter he had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 11 in which he had expressed concern over worsening law and order situation in the state.

"Moment I raise issue @MamataOfficial of illegal bomb-making; outlaws perpetrating violence; - there is shocker in wait- Manish Shukla killing and now Blast rips roof off club in Kolkata's Beliaghata," he said in a tweet. "Urged CM in communication to take steps post our Oct 11 tele conversation," he added.

His comments come a day after an explosion blew off a club's asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall at Beleghata in the eastern part of the city. None was injured in the blast, which occurred on the second floor of the club. "Recent events @MamataOfficial indicate most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy - as government, supposedly upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out its principal violator and tormentor @WBPolice @KolkataPolice," Dhankhar said in a series of tweets.

"Flagged @MamataOfficial incremental rise human rights violations, relentless political violence, quelling of opposition, virtual free run to 'syndicate and police' santras and corruption, unauthorised infesting of power corridors-all antithesis of democracy and rule of law," he said. Reacting to Dhankhar's tweet, senior TMC leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterje, said the governor should refrain from "indulging in cheap politics to score political points on behalf of BJP".

"The governor is making baseless comments every day against the state government. He should stop indulging in politics on behalf of the BJP. If he is so interested in helping the BJP he should take over as its state president," Chatterjee said. The BJP had on Tuesday demanded NIA probe into the Beleghata blast and accused the ruling TMC of trying to shield the perpetrators for its vested political interests.

TMC had refuted the charge and said the saffron party should not politicise every incident. Kolkata Police, which visited the spot after the incident, is yet to apprehend anyone in the case.