Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in September for White House bid

Democrat Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 07:24 IST
Democrat Joe Biden and his party raised a record-shattering $383 million in September for his presidential bid, likely bolstering his financial advantage over President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The campaign had $432 million in cash at month's end, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on Twitter.

The haul outstripped the $365 million that Democrats raised in August, which was itself a monthly record for any U.S. presidential campaign. "To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month - thank you," Biden wrote on Twitter in announcing the sum. "I'm incredibly humbled."

The Trump campaign has not yet announced its September total, but it pulled in $210 million in August along with the Republican National Committee. Biden has held a significant lead over Trump in national polls for months, although Reuters/Ipsos polling shows a somewhat closer race in the battleground states likely to decide the winner.

As of Aug. 31, Democrats had $466 million available to spend on the presidential race, compared with $325 million for Republicans. The figures cap a stunning turnaround for the Biden campaign, which emerged from a crowded Democratic primary field earlier this year with little cash. The Trump campaign, which began raising money almost as soon as he took office in 2017, had once appeared to be a financial juggernaut.

