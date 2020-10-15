Puducherry CM discusses about NE monsoon preparedness

Puducherry CM discusses about NE monsoon preparednessPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:43 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Thursday discussed about the preparedness of the Union Territory ahead of the North-East monsoon. At a meeting with officials of different departments and the Coast Guard, Narayanasamy, who is also chairman of the state-level Disaster Management Authority, spoke on the steps required to be taken to face the monsoon.
The meeting was attended by PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan. The meet dwelt also upon special schemes in the context of the COVID-19 situation, sources said.
