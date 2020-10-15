Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyzstan's president says he's quitting to avoid bloodshed

Kyrgyzstan's embattled president said Thursday he was resigning following protests over a disputed parliamentary election, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country has been ousted by a popular uprising.

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:02 IST
Kyrgyzstan's president says he's quitting to avoid bloodshed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyzstan's embattled president said Thursday he was resigning following protests over a disputed parliamentary election, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country has been ousted by a popular uprising. Protesters in the capital of Bishkek celebrated the decision by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, but it's not clear if it will quell the unrest that has gripped the country since last week. The demonstrators quickly demanded that parliament be dissolved and that its speaker, who is next in the order of succession, also resign.

Jeenbekov, who came under pressure to step down from the protests and some opposition politicians including the new prime minister, had dismissed calls to resign only a day earlier. But in a statement released by his office, he said that he feared violence if he stayed in power, noting that protesters were facing off against the police and the military. "In this case, blood will be shed. It is inevitable," the statement said. "I don't want to go down in history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens." Jeenbekov said the situation in Bishkek "remains tense" and that he didn't want to escalate those tensions. He urged opposition politicians to get their supporters off the streets and "bring peaceful life back to the people." Parliament must officially approve his resignation, and Speaker Kanat Isayev, who was appointed earlier this week, told local media it would meet Friday to consider it. Raising the possibility of further political turmoil, Isayev told the Kyrgyz news outlet 24.kg that he doesn't feel he has the right to take over the presidency since the current parliamentary term is about to end.

The country of 6.5 people on the border with China was plunged into chaos following an Oct. 4 parliamentary election whose results a victory for pro-government parties. The opposition said the balloting was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities. Protesters then took over government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. The opposition then announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.

Jeenbekov kept a low profile in the first few days after the vote, using the infighting among protest leaders to dig in. He introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek, which was endorsed Tuesday by parliament, and authorities deployed troops to the capital and introduced a curfew. The move eased tensions in the city, where residents feared the violence and vandalism that accompanied previous uprisings and had been forming vigilante groups to protect their property. Stores and banks that were closed last week have reopened.

To try to halt the unrest, Jeenbekov on Wednesday endorsed the appointment of Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister. The former lawmaker was freed from jail by demonstrators last week. Jeenbekov also approved Zhaparov's new Cabinet. Zhaparov has repeatedly demanded Jeenbekov's resignation and promised his supporters to push for it — but Jeenbekov said he would stay in the job until the political situation had stabilized.

Hundreds of Zhaparov's supporters rallied in the capital Wednesday, threatening to storm the presidential residence if Jeenbekov did not step down. Zhaparov had promised to meet with the president Thursday, but it is not clear if that took place. As in the uprisings that ousted presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current unrest has been driven by clan rivalries that shape the country's politics.

Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow's economic support. It formerly was the site of a U.S. air base that was used in the war in Afghanistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said "a certain pause" in providing support to Kyrgyzstan "makes sense" because "there is no government as such, as far as we see."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't sacrifice England's north on the COVID-19 altar, mayor says

The most powerful mayor in northern England said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government was sacrificing jobs and livelihoods in the region to avoid a national lockdown and to protect more affluent areas in the south. To applause from peop...

State has no religion, wrong on UP govt's part to spend Rs 4,200 cr on Kumbh: Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy on Thursday by tweeting that it was wrong on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government to spend Rs 4,200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, with the BJP alleging the opposition part...

South African called to adopt right localisation policy at larger scale

If South Africa is to adopt the right localisation policy at a larger scale, about 3.2 percentage points could be added to the countrys annual GDP, says President Cyril Ramaphosa. This policy would include manufacturing 10 of goods locally,...

Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday as a precaution after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Biden campaign said in a statement. Harris, who the campaign said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020