Development News Edition

CPI, CPI(ML) join hands with Congress to contest Assam Assembly polls unitedly

The opposition Congress in Assam on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with two Left parties - CPI and CPI(ML) - for a united fight from the proposed platform of 'Grand Alliance' against the ruling BJP in the state Assembly election due next year.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Congress in Assam on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with two Left parties - CPI and CPI(ML) - for a united fight from the proposed platform of 'Grand Alliance' against the ruling BJP in the state Assembly election due next year. After a meeting with representatives of the two parties, Congress state unit president Ripun Bora told reporters that all the Left parties have in-principle agreed to contest the polls together.

The Congress also held a meeting with the CPI(M) on October 8, when the two parties announced that they would fight the elections together to defeat the BJP-led government. "The BJP is the biggest threat to Assam and Assamese people today. The need of the hour is to unite all anti-BJP forces to defeat their communal and corrupt governance," Bora said.

The meeting was attended by Debabrata Saikia, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and Rakibul Hussain of the Congress, CPI state secretary Munin Mahanta, CPI (ML) Assam unit secretary Rubul Sarma and other leaders of the three parties. Another opposition party, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has already agreed to join the proposed 'Grand Alliance', A new regional entity 'Anchalik Gana Morcha' (AGM) floated by Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by the Congress and the AIUDF, has also consented to be in the opposition grouping.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely to be held in March-April next year. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has got absolute majority. In the current House, the BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The Congress has 23 MLAs, while the AIUDF has 14 members.

