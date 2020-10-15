Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura journalists protest against 'threat' by CM, attack on media

Wearing black masks, journalists from various parts of Tripura on Thursday held a demonstration here to protest against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's alleged threat issued to them last month and "attacks" on scribes.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:54 IST
Tripura journalists protest against 'threat' by CM, attack on media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wearing black masks, journalists from various parts of Tripura on Thursday held a demonstration here to protest against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's alleged threat issued to them last month and "attacks" on scribes. Media persons under the banner of the Assembly of journalists (AOJ) gathered in front of the Rabindra Bhavan here and held a sit-in.

"We will continue our movement until he (Deb) withdraws his comment, which is unbecoming of a chief minister," AOJ Convener Sekhar Datta said. Deb, while laying the foundation stone for a special economic zone at Sabroom in South Tripura district on September 11, had said that some newspapers are trying to confuse the people of the state about its COVID-19 situation and he will "not forgive" them.

"Some newspapers are trying to confuse people.... History will not forgive them, people of Tripura will not forgive them and I Biplab Deb will not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that," Deb had said.

This was construed as a threat to them by journalists who demanded that the CM withdraw it. Deb did not retract his comment but said he did not mean to threaten anyone in his speech. During the protest, AOJ Chairman Subal Kumar Dey said that two teams of senior scribes recently toured different parts of the state and found that professional rights of journalists in the districts are violated.

"Journalists working in district and sub-divisional towns are working under severe pressure. No government official wants to speak to them due to a gag order issued by the government and mafias are dictating how news reports should be published," Dey claimed. The AOJ had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Press Council of India, alleging that at least six journalists were assaulted since the CM's September 11 statement, and despite complaints being filed, no progress in the investigation has been found in any of them.

Journalists had also met Governor RK Bais, seeking his intervention to end the alleged intimidation of journalists and held protest by wearing black badges on the Gandhi Jayanti. Dey alleged that at least 25 journalists were attacked in the state since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in March 2018.

He also said their agitation has received solidarity from major journalists bodies such as Editors Guild, European Journalist Union, Bangladesh Sangbadik Sangha, Mukto Prakash, Dhaka, and Indian Newspaper Society.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters march on Nigerian parliament after army threatens to step in

Hundreds of protesters marched to the gates of Nigerias parliament on Thursday, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The protest defied a ban ...

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020