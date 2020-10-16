Malaysia's king urges politicians to end uncertainty amid power struggle

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Friday called on politicians not to drag the country through more political uncertainty and urged them to resolve issues through negotiations and the constitutional process.

The king's comments come amid a power struggle over the premiership between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, just seven months after another wrangle led to Muhyiddin forming the government. Anwar met the king this week to prove he has a majority to form a government with the help of defectors from the current administration. But further meetings at the palace were cancelled due to movement restrictions to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The latest political struggles come as Malaysia grapples with an economy battered by the coronavirus and a new surge in infections. In a statement, the palace advised lawmakers to display maturity in politics and to understand the concerns of the public.

"Regarding the latest developments in the country's political situation, His Majesty advised the people, especially politicians, to come together to ensure that the country is never again dragged into political uncertainty while we are all still faced with various problems and a difficult future due to the threat of the COVID-19 epidemic," the palace said. He also urged them to resolve problems through negotiations and legal processes enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the palace plays a role in certain instances. The king appointed Muhyiddin as prime minister this year in one such case after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad in February, whose government collapsed due to infighting.