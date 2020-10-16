Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Raab says: we're disappointed by EU but a deal can be done

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:37 IST
UK's Raab says: we're disappointed by EU but a deal can be done

Britain is disappointed by the European Union's demand that London give more concessions to secure a trade deal but a deal is close and can be done, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday. "We are disappointed and surprised by the outcome of the European Council," Raab told Sky News.

"We've been told that it must be the UK that makes all of the compromises in the days ahead, that can't be right in a negotiation, so we're surprised by that but the prime minister will be saying more on this later today." "Having said that, we are close," Raab said of a deal. "With goodwill on both sides we can get there."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ballia firing case: 5 people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

Police have taken into custody five people and launched a hunt for a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Balli...

Nigeria: Government decides to ban milk importation in next 2 years

The Government of Nigeria has decided to ban milk importation into the country in the next two years. The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said this during a press briefing to commemorate this years World Food...

NCC, National Service Scheme & Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana & UP.

NCC, National Service Scheme Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana UP....

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life. Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020