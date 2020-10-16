Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit drama: British PM Johnson to answer EU's demand to give ground

At what was supposed to be the "Brexit summit" on Thursday, the EU delivered an ultimatum: it said it was concerned by a lack of progress and called on London to yield on key sticking points or see a rupture of ties with the bloc from Jan. 1. Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said he was surprised that the EU was no longer committed to working "intensively" for a deal.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:05 IST
Brexit drama: British PM Johnson to answer EU's demand to give ground

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Friday give Britain's response to the European Union's demand that he either make more concessions to secure a trade deal or brace for a disorderly Brexit at the end of the year.

A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens. At what was supposed to be the "Brexit summit" on Thursday, the EU delivered an ultimatum: it said it was concerned by a lack of progress and called on London to yield on key sticking points or see a rupture of ties with the bloc from Jan. 1.

Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said he was surprised that the EU was no longer committed to working "intensively" for a deal. Johnson, he said, would set out his response. "We are disappointed and surprised," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, adding that the two sticking points were fishing and the so-called level playing field - rules aimed at stopping a country gaining a competitive advantage.

"Having said that, we are close," Raab said of a deal. "A deal should be able to be done but it must require goodwill on both sides." Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31, but the two sides are haggling over a deal that would govern trade in everything from car parts and salmon, to Camembert and medicines when informal membership known as the transition period, with Britain still in the EU single market and customs union, ends Dec. 31.

As he grapples with a accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Johnson will ultimately have to make the final call on whether to accept a narrow trade deal or go for a more tumultuous no-deal that he would seek to blame on the EU. After Johnson's bid to undercut the 2020 Brexit divorce treaty, there are fears that London is employing what one European diplomat said was Madman Theory - a reference to former U.S. President Richard Nixon's attempt to convince Moscow that he was irrational during the Cold War in the 1970s.

DRAMA OR NO DEAL? Johnson has repeatedly said that his preference is for a deal but that Britain could make a success of a no-deal scenario, which would throw $900 billion in annual bilateral trade into uncertainty and could snarl the border, turning the southeastern county of Kent into a vast truck park.

The EU's 27 members, whose combined $18.4 trillion economy dwarfs the United Kingdom's $3 trillion economy, say a deal is still possible but that Johnson must give ground. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader, said compromise would be needed for a deal. "In some areas, things have progressed well. In others, much work remains to be done. We have asked the United Kingdom to remain open to compromise, so that an agreement can be reached," Merkel said.

"This of course means that we, too, will need to make compromises. Each side has its red lines," she said adding that top EU aims were to safeguard peace in Ireland and protect the bloc's single market. On fishing, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the bloc was seeking sustainable access to UK waters, as well as a fair share of fish catch quotas, just as Britain wanted continued access to the bloc's energy market.

On competition, Barnier said the EU needed to know if any British divergence from EU standards would be "reasonable", who would control that decision within the UK, and would London inform Europe in advance to let it prepare. Goldman Sachs said there could be Brexit drama ahead but that a bare-bones Brexit trade deal was likely to struck by early November. (Additional reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton in London and Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers in Brussels; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Asan Conservation Reserve becomes Uttarakhand's first wetland to make it to Ramsar list

India now has 38 wetlands, the highest in South Asia, with one more added to the list of recognised sites of international importance under the treaty of Ramsar Convention. The Asan Conservation Reserve in Dehradun is the first wetland fro...

Spain hopes to raise 6.8 bln euros in new taxes, including 'Google tax'

Spains government is proposing new taxes on digital services, financial transactions and plastic packaging in 2021 and a higher levy on sugary beverages in the hope of raising a total of 6.8 billion euros 7.96 billion, its draft budget show...

EU to strengthen counter-coronavirus cooperation at highest level: Council President

Geneva Switzerland, October 16 ANISputnik The heads of states and governments of the European Union have agreed to reinforce the cooperation and make the coordination regular around issues pertaining to the fight against COVID-19, European ...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020