Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's king urges politicians to end uncertainty as power struggle drags on

The latest bout of uncertainty comes as Malaysia grapples with an economy battered by the coronavirus and a new surge in infections. In a statement from the palace, the king advised lawmakers to "display maturity" and urged them to resolve problems through negotiations and legal processes enshrined in the constitution.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:49 IST
Malaysia's king urges politicians to end uncertainty as power struggle drags on

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Friday called on politicians not to drag the country through more political uncertainty and urged them to resolve issues through negotiations and constitutional means. The king's comments come amid a power struggle over the premiership between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, just seven months after another wrangle led to Muhyiddin forming the government.

Anwar met the king this week to prove he has the majority to form a government with the help of defectors from the current administration. But further meetings at the palace were cancelled due to movement restrictions to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The latest bout of uncertainty comes as Malaysia grapples with an economy battered by the coronavirus and a new surge in infections.

In a statement from the palace, the king advised lawmakers to "display maturity" and urged them to resolve problems through negotiations and legal processes enshrined in the constitution. "Regarding the latest developments in the country's political situation, His Majesty advised the people, especially politicians, to come together to ensure that the country is never again dragged into political uncertainty while we are all still faced with various problems and a difficult future due to the threat of the COVID-19 epidemic," the palace said.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the palace plays a role in certain instances. The king appointed Muhyiddin as prime minister this year after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad in February, whose government collapsed due to infighting.

Mahathir, who is now in the opposition, and five other lawmakers from his party each submitted motions of no confidence in Muhyiddin's leadership on Friday. Separately, Anwar was summoned to give a statement to the police over a list of lawmakers said to be backing his bid for the premiership which went viral on social media.

Anwar said it was a "malicious" attempt to pressure him to reveal the identities of his supporters.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

25-year-old man found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old college student was found hanging from a tree in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The victim identified as Sorabh Kumar, a student of BSc nursing at a medical college, was found dea...

Berger, IIT Guwahati develop surface disinfectant that stays active for long hours

Coating major Berger Paints, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, developed an alcohol-free surface disinfectant which, they claimed, can stay active on a variety of surfaces for an extended period of hours, and fight off bacteria and COVID-...

US STOCKS-Futures climb on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and as data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.The drugmakers shares fi...

Philippines' lower house approves $92.5 bln budget for 2021

The Philippines lower parliamentary house on Friday approved the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The 4.5 trillion pesos 92....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020