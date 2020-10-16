Left Menu
CM Pramod Sawant busy reviving projects while innocent people being burnt on the streets: GPCC president Girish Chodankar

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president (GPCC) Girish Chodankar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was busy reviving marina, coal, IIT projects while innocent people were being burnt on streets.

ANI | Panaji | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:35 IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president (GPCC) Girish Chodankar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was busy reviving marina, coal, IIT projects while innocent people were being burnt on streets. "The activists are on the street as CM is all out to sell the coastal state to coal lobby. People are agitating to protect Goa from coal pollution, protecting agricultural land and the environment but CM has been busy with his 'evil designs' of reviving projects like Marina at Nauxi," Chodankar said, according to a press release.

According to the release, Chodankar pointed out to the numerous crimes being unleashed, day in and out, in the State, making it unsafe and leaving the people panicky even in their own homes. "When an innocent person is burnt alive on the road and a girl is made to drink disinfectant by unruly elements, there cannot be any law and order," he said.

He claimed that Sawant has lost his grip over the home department due to his inefficiency in governing the State, due to which the lawlessness is increasing. "While on one hand, BJP government has failed to fight back COVID-19, resume economic activities, address problem of unemployment, ensure law and order, continue with the social welfare schemes, on the other hand, CM is unsuccessfully attempting to lure people with the superficial India Shining kind of Swayampoorna Goa campaigns. The focus has been lost on governance," he said.

Chodankar also alleged that in the name of restarting tourist season, even before visitors could arrive, the drug peddlers have settled back in their places waiting with prying eyes for gullible tourists. He further demanded that considering the deteriorating conditions, the Chief Minister should either take strong corrective measures or step down to protect Goa for present and future generations. (ANI)

