Cong always used Muslims as vote bank: BJP

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand is taking all sections of society together with an aim of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas". "During these six years, India has created a new place in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Siddiqui told reporters here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:50 IST
BJP Minority Cell national president Haji Jamal Siddiqui on Friday accused the Congress of using the Muslim community as a vote bank. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand is taking all sections of society together with an aim of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

"During these six years, India has created a new place in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Siddiqui told reporters here. "The Congress only uses Muslims as a vote bank, it has not done any specific work for the progress of the Muslim community. But the Modi government brought welfare schemes for the progress of Muslims," he said.

