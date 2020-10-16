BJP organises 'hulla bol' march in Bengal seeking CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case

The BJP on Friday organised a march from Titagarh to Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district demanding that the probe into the killing of saffron party leader Manish Shukla be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case.

The participants of the 'hulla bol' march, led by BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Singh, went through the arterial Barrackpore Trunk Road in the evening. Vijayvargiya said Shukla's death will not go waste and "his sacrifice will give politics in West Bengal a new direction".

Claiming that political violence in the state will prove to be costly for the Mamata Banerjee government, he asserted the BJP will emerge winners in the assembly elections due in April-May next year. "Nowhere in the country have I seen so much political violence being perpetrated against the opposition," Vijayvargiya said, addressing the participants after the end of the march.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been informed about the developments regarding Shukla's killing and the Centre has taken the matter seriously. Singh claimed a free and fair probe into Shukla's killing will not be possible by an investigating agency of the West Bengal Police since the allegations are against the ruling TMC and said only a central agency can bring the "real culprits" to book.

Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP leader from Bidhannagar area, was among those who participated in the 'hulla bol' march. BJP members raised slogans against the ruling TMC government in the state and in support of CBI probe into the killing.

The Trinamool Congress had on October 13 organised a peace march in Titagarh, which was led by state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.