Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP organises 'hulla bol' march in Bengal seeking CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case

Singh claimed a free and fair probe into Shukla's killing will not be possible by an investigating agency of the West Bengal Police since the allegations are against the ruling TMC and said only a central agency can bring the "real culprits" to book. Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP leader from Bidhannagar area, was among those who participated in the 'hulla bol' march.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:09 IST
BJP organises 'hulla bol' march in Bengal seeking CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Friday organised a march from Titagarh to Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district demanding that the probe into the killing of saffron party leader Manish Shukla be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case.

The participants of the 'hulla bol' march, led by BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Singh, went through the arterial Barrackpore Trunk Road in the evening. Vijayvargiya said Shukla's death will not go waste and "his sacrifice will give politics in West Bengal a new direction".

Claiming that political violence in the state will prove to be costly for the Mamata Banerjee government, he asserted the BJP will emerge winners in the assembly elections due in April-May next year. "Nowhere in the country have I seen so much political violence being perpetrated against the opposition," Vijayvargiya said, addressing the participants after the end of the march.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been informed about the developments regarding Shukla's killing and the Centre has taken the matter seriously. Singh claimed a free and fair probe into Shukla's killing will not be possible by an investigating agency of the West Bengal Police since the allegations are against the ruling TMC and said only a central agency can bring the "real culprits" to book.

Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP leader from Bidhannagar area, was among those who participated in the 'hulla bol' march. BJP members raised slogans against the ruling TMC government in the state and in support of CBI probe into the killing.

The Trinamool Congress had on October 13 organised a peace march in Titagarh, which was led by state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020