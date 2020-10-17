Gujjars in Rajasthan threaten agitation if pending demands not fulfilled

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Saturday demanded the Rajasthan government to fulfil the past promises regarding reservation to the community, failing which an agitation will be launched from November 1. Bainsla had last year spearheaded the Gujjar agitations in the state over their demand of five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions.

The Gujjar leader had on Saturday called a mahapanchayat at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district to hold discussions with the community members on pending demands like recruitment on backlog posts. “Some of our demands are still pending with the state government. We have held several meetings and the government always assures action on fulfilling the demands, but there is no result. If the demands are not met, there will be an agitation from November 1. We want peace and what we deserve," Bainsla said at the mahapanchayat. His son Vijay Bainsla said recruitment on backlog posts was one of the several pending demands.

The Centre should also get the reservation to Gujjars under the ninth schedule of the Constitution, he demanded. Meanwhile, IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan met the Gujjar leaders to resolve the matter.

He said the state government has fulfilled all the demands of the community. Solutions are being found to fulfil some of the remaining small demands, which are pending due to technical issues, the officer said. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the community leaders should talk to the 25 BJP MPs to get the reservation included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution as it has to be done by the Centre.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the Congress-led state government of creating confusion in the matter due to which the Gujjars were planning to hit the streets again for their demands. He alleged that the government was running away from its responsibility by attacking the BJP.

“The government should take responsibility and maintain the law and order situation of the state by taking appropriate steps,” Poonia added. The Rajasthan assembly had last year passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities.

PTI AG SRY.