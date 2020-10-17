Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujjars in Rajasthan threaten agitation if pending demands not fulfilled

Bainsla had last year spearheaded the Gujjar agitations in the state over their demand of five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions. The Gujjar leader had on Saturday called a mahapanchayat at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district to hold discussions with the community members on pending demands like recruitment on backlog posts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:19 IST
Gujjars in Rajasthan threaten agitation if pending demands not fulfilled

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Saturday demanded the Rajasthan government to fulfil the past promises regarding reservation to the community, failing which an agitation will be launched from November 1. Bainsla had last year spearheaded the Gujjar agitations in the state over their demand of five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions.

The Gujjar leader had on Saturday called a mahapanchayat at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district to hold discussions with the community members on pending demands like recruitment on backlog posts. “Some of our demands are still pending with the state government. We have held several meetings and the government always assures action on fulfilling the demands, but there is no result. If the demands are not met, there will be an agitation from November 1. We want peace and what we deserve," Bainsla said at the mahapanchayat. His son Vijay Bainsla said recruitment on backlog posts was one of the several pending demands.

The Centre should also get the reservation to Gujjars under the ninth schedule of the Constitution, he demanded. Meanwhile, IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan met the Gujjar leaders to resolve the matter.

He said the state government has fulfilled all the demands of the community. Solutions are being found to fulfil some of the remaining small demands, which are pending due to technical issues, the officer said. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the community leaders should talk to the 25 BJP MPs to get the reservation included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution as it has to be done by the Centre.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the Congress-led state government of creating confusion in the matter due to which the Gujjars were planning to hit the streets again for their demands. He alleged that the government was running away from its responsibility by attacking the BJP.

“The government should take responsibility and maintain the law and order situation of the state by taking appropriate steps,” Poonia added. The Rajasthan assembly had last year passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities.

PTI AG SRY.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - T he teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approache...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020