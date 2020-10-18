Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea votes in election, with president seeking a third term

At least 50 people have been killed over the past year during demonstrations against the new constitution, Amnesty International said, and violence erupted repeatedly during campaigning in recent weeks. In the capital, Conakry, dozens of voters queued quietly at a polling station in a primary school whose exterior wall was plastered with posters of Conde.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:18 IST
Guinea votes in election, with president seeking a third term
Representative image

Voters in Guinea went to the polls on Sunday as octogenarian President Alpha Conde sought to extend his decade in power after pushing through a new constitution that allowed him to run for a third term, sparking months of violent protests. At least 50 people have been killed over the past year during demonstrations against the new constitution, Amnesty International said, and violence erupted repeatedly during campaigning in recent weeks.

In the capital, Conakry, dozens of voters queued quietly at a polling station in a primary school whose exterior wall was plastered with posters of Conde. "I hope that things will happen in peace," said Mariama Camara, a housewife.

"I voted for change," said Mamadou Diallo, a trader. While no reliable opinion polls are available, many political analysts expect Conde to prevail after he won overwhelming approval for the new constitution in a referendum in March - although that vote was boycotted by the opposition.

Conde, 82, faces 11 challengers, including his long-time rival Cellou Dalein Diallo. Diallo, a former prime minister who finished runner-up to Conde in elections in 2010 and 2015, has warned about fraud and said he will challenge any irregularities. Conde, who has described the constitutional reform as fair and democratic, says he needs more time to finish major mining and infrastructure projects in the West African country.

"Guinea cannot develop if there is not peace, security and unity. We do not want violence," Conde said after casting his ballot at the Boulbinet primary school in Conakry. "Those who want to challenge the results must do so within a legal framework, with recourse to the constitutional court," he said, dressed in white and flanked by bodyguards.

Guinea has made progress developing its mineral riches, including bauxite and iron ore, and gross domestic product has doubled under Conde's presidency. But many Guineans complain the mining boom has not ended frequent power cuts and unemployment. The national election commission said on Saturday provisional results would be published within three days after it receives the last polling station tally. The constitutional court will then have eight days to declare a winner.

The United Nations has warned about divisive appeals to ethnic affiliations on the campaign trail. Conde and Diallo both draw much of their support from their respective ethnic communities. Guinea has been plagued by sporadic political unrest since independence from France in 1958, often fuelled by ethnic tensions.

Pro-democracy activists are concerned that the election - and a presidential vote due later this month in neighboring Ivory Coast - may damage democracy in a region that had previously won praise for its leaders' adherence to term limits. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who first won power in 2010, is also seeking re-election, having argued that a new constitution in 2016 reset the clock on the two-term limit. (Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish,Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in ...

World News Roundup: Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya; Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in LibyaPope Francis expressed support on Sunday for 18 fishermen held in Libya, weighing in on a standoff between Italy and the administratio...

Macadamisation work in full swing to provide connectivity to five panchayats in J-K's Bhadarwah

Around 10,000 people of five panchayats in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district are hopeful that their lives are going to change for better as authorities started macadamisation work on Dradhu-Manwa road under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Y...

Minor girl drowns in pond in West Bengal

A five-year old girl drowned in a pond, while another minor was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened when the two minors were bathing in the pond in a vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020