Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong accuses BJP of offering inducements to MLAs in Gujarat to switch side

They have been fielded by the saffron party in Gujarat for by-polls to their respective Assembly seats. Singhvi claimed that Akshay Patel, Pradyumnsinh Jadeja and J V Kakadiya -- who had joined the BJP in June this year after resigning from the Congress -- had purportedly accepted on camera to have been offered inducements for switching over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:17 IST
Cong accuses BJP of offering inducements to MLAs in Gujarat to switch side

Days after the BJP fielded five former Congress MLAs in Gujarat by-polls, the Congress Sunday accused the saffron party of luring legislators in the state through monetary or other inducements and demanded a judicial inquiry into it. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi cited interviews of three former Congress MLAs who switched over to the BJP earlier this year after resigning as legislators, to allege the BJP had offered them monetary or other inducements to woo them to their side. They have been fielded by the saffron party in Gujarat for by-polls to their respective Assembly seats.

Singhvi claimed that Akshay Patel, Pradyumnsinh Jadeja and J V Kakadiya -- who had joined the BJP in June this year after resigning from the Congress -- had purportedly accepted on camera to have been offered inducements for switching over. "The legislature, it is clear from these proofs, has become a pawn, a business plaything for the BJP, which aggressively indulges in the 3Ts -- Trading, Trafficking and Transaction-ing with MLAs and legislators," Singhvi said. Five of the eight resignees from the Congress have got tickets for the near forthcoming bypolls, he pointed out.

Talking about Patel, Singhvi said, "The issue at all is not whether he accepted it or took the bribe or not. Obviously, those speaking have denied it. The issue is the true colours of the offeror, the true moral constitutional and legal level, political level at which the offeror is functioning, namely the BJP." "The true issue is about the limitless capacity of this party to offer money. I repeat- limitless capacity, matched only by their limitless greed for power by hook or by crook, more by crook, less by hook," he said. "The BJP ensures that elections that mandate, which is the constitutional, democratic mandate is actually a mandate of only 2 or 3 years, It is curtailed, interrupted, obstructed to 2-3 years by ‘A’ large sums of money, ‘B’ large number of resignation, ‘C’, re-offering of ministerships and ‘D’, offering of MLA tickets," he alleged.

This is the political morality practiced by the ruling party at the Centre and in the state of Gujarat, he said. "You (BJP) create an artificial majority, an artificial majority is negation of the democracy, which functions on majority, true majorities and you do it by the naked use of monetary power," he said. He said the Congress demands that a Supreme Court sitting judge inquire into this or at least a sitting Chief Justice of a High Court at the minimum. There should be an immediate registration of a Prevention of Corruption Act, FIR and related sections of the Indian penal codes on the criminal sides, he said.

Singhvi called for a swift comprehensive investigation..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...

Brighton announce signing of Danny Welbeck

Brighton on Sunday announced the signing of Danny Welbeck, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal. Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford forward ...

Soccer-Miedema breaks WSL scoring record as Arsenal thrash Spurs 6-1

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick for Womens Super League leaders Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, breaking Nikita Parris record to become the competitions all-time top scorer in the proce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020