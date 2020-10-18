Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan governor disturbed by Trump criticism and 'lock her up' chants

The Democratic governor was speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Trump at a rally in Michigan on Saturday slammed her support for restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has surged in parts of the United States in recent weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:01 IST
Michigan governor disturbed by Trump criticism and 'lock her up' chants
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday said U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of her at a rally was "incredibly disturbing" after he called her "dishonest" and drew shouts of "lock her up" from the crowd. Whitmer, the target an alleged kidnapping plot that was uncovered by the FBI earlier this month, accused Trump of inciting domestic terrorism with his rhetoric. The Democratic governor was speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Trump at a rally in Michigan on Saturday slammed her support for restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has surged in parts of the United States in recent weeks. During an interview on ABC's "This Week," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's criticism of Whitmer irresponsible.

"The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton," Pelosi, the top elected Democrat, said. "The biggest antidote to his poison is the vote," she said. Trump faces re-election on Nov. 3 and trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public opinion polls. The Republican president won Michigan narrowly in 2016, but Biden currently has an edge in that battleground state, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters.

For an interactive look at Reuters polling, including on the U.S. election, open (https://polling.reuters.com/) in a separate browser. Trump's remarks targeting Whitmer led to chants of "lock her up" at the rally on Saturday, a phrase Trump supporters often directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016.

"It's got to end," Whitmer said. "It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans." Trump and Whitmer have clashed over Michigan's coronavirus restrictions for months.

When thousands of protesters, including armed militia members, converged on the state capitol in Lansing in April to protest Whitmer's social-distancing measures, Trump encouraged the demonstrators, tweeting, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" The conflict returned to the spotlight this month when 14 people were arrested and charged with crimes related to a plot to kidnap Whitmer.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told "Fox News Sunday" Trump had no regrets about what he said during Saturday's rally about Whitmer, or joining in the chants. "Not at all," Miller said. "I think the fact of the matter is that many residents of Michigan are pretty frustrated with the governor. They want to see the state open back up."

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and a Trump campaign senior adviser, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the president "was having fun" and that Americans faced more pressing issues.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...

Tens of thousands rally against Pakistani government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the city of Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.Nine major o...

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund's Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schal...

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74 of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020