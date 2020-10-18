Shivraj Singh Chouhan to observe silent protest on Oct 19 against Kamal Nath's comment on Imarti Devi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will sit on a silent protest from 10 am to 12 pm on October 19 against Congress leader Kamal Nath's comment on BJP leader Imarti Devi where he called her an "item." "Kamal Nath Ji, this is India where when Draupadi was insulted then an entire Mahabharat war was fought and an entire family was wiped away," Shivraj warned Kamal Nath.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. "Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Kamal Nath Ji! Imarti Devi is the daughter of a poor farmer who started her career by engaging in labour in the village and today she is contributing to nation-building by working as a public servant."

"Congress called me 'Bhookha-Nanga' (impoverished) and used a term like an 'item' for a woman. This reflects their feudal mindset," he added. Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)