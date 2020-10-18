Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan's shraddha karma in village Monday; similar function in Patna on Tuesday

He said on October 20, the shraddha function will be held in Patna for which invitation has been sent to all political leaders cutting across party lines and others known to the veteran leader. Chirag told PTI-Bhasha that at native village Shaharbanni they will host fellow villagers and also those living in neighbouring villages on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:56 IST
Paswan's shraddha karma in village Monday; similar function in Patna on Tuesday

The shraddha ritual of former union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be held in his native village in Khagaria district on Monday, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. He said on October 20, the shraddha function will be held in Patna for which invitation has been sent to all political leaders cutting across party lines and others known to the veteran leader.

Chirag told PTI-Bhasha that at native village Shaharbanni they will host fellow villagers and also those living in neighbouring villages on Monday. For the Tuesday function in Patna, invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other political leaders.

In the state, invitation has been sent to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Rabri Devi, her son Tejashwi Yadav and others, the LJP president said. "Even those who are not MPs like Pappu Yadav, RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha and others known to Papa have been invited," he added.

"Its a sentimental event hence everybody dear to Papa have been extended invitation," the 37-year-old of the late leader said. Paswan (74) had died in a Delhi hospital on October 8.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. His cremation took place at Janardan ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Patna on October 10 with full state honours.

The veteran leader was born in a Dalit family on 5 July 1946 in Shaharbanni, Khagaria district of Bihar to Jamun Paswan and Siya Devi. Paswan held a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees from Kosi College, Khagaria and Patna University. He had been selected as a DSP in Bihar police in 1969, but he did not join the service and instead plunged into politics.

He was elected an MLA in 1969 from Alauli assembly seat in Khagaria on Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. He shot into national limelight after a massive win from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 1977. He represented the Hajipur seat in Parliament eight times.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...

Tens of thousands rally against Pakistani government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the city of Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.Nine major o...

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund's Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schal...

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74 of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020