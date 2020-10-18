Paswan's shraddha karma in village Monday; similar function in Patna on Tuesday

The shraddha ritual of former union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be held in his native village in Khagaria district on Monday, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. He said on October 20, the shraddha function will be held in Patna for which invitation has been sent to all political leaders cutting across party lines and others known to the veteran leader.

Chirag told PTI-Bhasha that at native village Shaharbanni they will host fellow villagers and also those living in neighbouring villages on Monday. For the Tuesday function in Patna, invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other political leaders.

In the state, invitation has been sent to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Rabri Devi, her son Tejashwi Yadav and others, the LJP president said. "Even those who are not MPs like Pappu Yadav, RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha and others known to Papa have been invited," he added.

"Its a sentimental event hence everybody dear to Papa have been extended invitation," the 37-year-old of the late leader said. Paswan (74) had died in a Delhi hospital on October 8.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. His cremation took place at Janardan ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Patna on October 10 with full state honours.

The veteran leader was born in a Dalit family on 5 July 1946 in Shaharbanni, Khagaria district of Bihar to Jamun Paswan and Siya Devi. Paswan held a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees from Kosi College, Khagaria and Patna University. He had been selected as a DSP in Bihar police in 1969, but he did not join the service and instead plunged into politics.

He was elected an MLA in 1969 from Alauli assembly seat in Khagaria on Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. He shot into national limelight after a massive win from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 1977. He represented the Hajipur seat in Parliament eight times.