Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyzstan acting president may seek constitution change to run for full term

Kyrgyzstan's new acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising, may run for a full term if the country amends its constitution to allow it, Russia's TASS news agency quoted him as saying on Monday. The Central Asian nation's constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in the elections they oversee.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:40 IST
Kyrgyzstan acting president may seek constitution change to run for full term

Kyrgyzstan's new acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising, may run for a full term if the country amends its constitution to allow it, Russia's TASS news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

The Central Asian nation's constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in the elections they oversee. Japarov took over as acting president last week after unrest toppled his predecessor Sooronbai Jeenbekov's government. As prime minister and acting head of state, Japarov must now oversee a rerun of an Oct. 4 parliamentary election which was annulled after prompting violent protests, and a presidential election due to be held by mid-January.

A nationalist opposition figure who had been serving a sentence for attempting to kidnap a political opponent, he was freed from prison by his followers during the protests and named prime minister last week. The uprising was the third popular revolt to topple a president in Kyrgyzstan since 2005. The former Soviet republic, which is closely allied with Russia and borders China, has yet to set the dates of either vote. Amending the constitution to allow Japarov to run might require holding a referendum before the presidential election.

Japarov last week named his closest ally Kamchybek Tashiyev head of state security in the country of 6.5 million that hosts a Russian military air base, and published a long-term programme hinting he planned to become more than a temporary leader.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

A court here sent Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who allegedly killed a man following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops last week, to 14-day judicial custody on Monday. He was presented before the court around 10 am a...

Eight of K'taka Deputy CM Karjol's family COVID positive, son on ventilator

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said eight members of his family have contracted coronavirus including his son Dr Gopal Karjol, who is on ventilator for the past 23 days. In a long Twitter post, Karjol explained his inabil...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020