Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . LGB1 MH-HC-TRP CASE TRP case: Issue summons to Goswami before arraignment, says HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said if the Mumbai police's crime branch proposes to arraign Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the television rating points (TRP) case, it should first issue summons to him as was done for eight others in the case. .

BOM3 MH-GOVERNOR-PAWAR Pawar targets Maha governor Koshyari over his letter to CM Mumbai: Targeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said anybody with self- respect will not continue in the post. . BOM5 MP-NATH-LD CHOUHAN MP CM, Scindia sit on fast against Nath's remark on minister Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party leaders sat on a two-hour silent fast on Monday to protest against former CM Kamal Nath's "item" remark against state minister Imarti Devi. .

BOM9 MH-RAINS-LD PAWAR Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a "historic economic crisis" and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. . BES9 MP-NATH-MAYAWATI MP bypolls: Mayawati attacks Cong for Nath's 'item' remark Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Monday hit out at senior Congressman Kamal Nath for using the term "item" while ridiculing a Madhya Pradesh woman minister during a bypoll campaign speech..