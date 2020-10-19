Left Menu
Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BES9 MP-NATH-MAYAWATI MP bypolls: Mayawati attacks Cong for Nath's 'item' remark Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Monday hit out at senior Congressman Kamal Nath for using the term "item" while ridiculing a Madhya Pradesh woman minister during a bypoll campaign speech..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:08 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . LGB1 MH-HC-TRP CASE TRP case: Issue summons to Goswami before arraignment, says HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said if the Mumbai police's crime branch proposes to arraign Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the television rating points (TRP) case, it should first issue summons to him as was done for eight others in the case. .

BOM3 MH-GOVERNOR-PAWAR Pawar targets Maha governor Koshyari over his letter to CM Mumbai: Targeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said anybody with self- respect will not continue in the post. . BOM5 MP-NATH-LD CHOUHAN MP CM, Scindia sit on fast against Nath's remark on minister Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party leaders sat on a two-hour silent fast on Monday to protest against former CM Kamal Nath's "item" remark against state minister Imarti Devi. .

BOM9 MH-RAINS-LD PAWAR Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a "historic economic crisis" and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state.

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

LaLiga, El Club del Deportista launch 'Players' app for footballers

LaLiga and El Club del Deportista have unveiled the Players App, and it is sure to be a competitive differentiator for the players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs. The Players App was unveiled during an event at LaLiga headqu...

Union Health Minister reviews Gujarat's COVID-19 situation ahead of festive season

By Joymala Bagchi Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation of Gujarat ahead of the onset of winter and commencing of the festive season.The Union Minister was briefed about the COVID situation in Guja...

CAA will be implemented very soon ; got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic : Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri.

CAA will be implemented very soon got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri....

Independent candidate from Bihar's Bahadurapur constituency arrives on buffalo to file nomination

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey As Bihar election is gaining momentum, candidates are also bringing new colours to the polls. In Bahadurpur constituency that comes under Darbhanga district, a candidate Nachari Mandal came to file his nomin...
