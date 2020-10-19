TMC govt has employed divide and rule policy in Bengal: JP Nadda

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has employed "divide and rule policy" and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together. Addressing a meeting here, Nadda said, "Modi Ji's policy is inclusive and for everyone's development. On the other hand is Mamata di led government that is working on the idea of divide and rule. The current TMC government in West Bengal has employed a policy of divide-and-rule and only PM Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone grow together."

Cornering the West Bengal Chief Minister, Nadda said that she did not allow PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in the state, the scheme which he said has benefitted 8.60 crore farmers. "The Centre government arranged PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana for 10 crore farmers of which 8.60 crore farmers have already been benefited through it but unfortunately, the Mamata government has not allowed the application of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal," Nadda said.

"We assure you that if we come to power in Bengal, we will provide the scheme for all farmers in the state," added Nadda. Earlier today, BJP workers gather in large numbers at Bagdogra airport to receive Nadda before his arrival in the state to attend party events and address the party workers.

Nadda paid floral tributes to the statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma at Noukaghat More near Siliguri post his arrival. West Bengal is expected to go into state legislative assembly elections next year. (ANI)