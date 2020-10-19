Vishwanath Singh mentioned mistress, not wife in form: BJP's Bisahu Lal Sahu

BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu on Monday said Congress leader Vishwanath Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife, but Singh said he would file a defamation case as he is married to the woman. Speaking to reporters here, Sahu who is a candidate from Anuppur in the by-election said, "Vishwanath Singh didn't mention his first wife in the election form; rather he mentioned his mistress. Find out where his first is. He did not mention that he has one more wife. He should mention that she is his second wife."

Meanwhile, Vishwanath Singh who is contesting in the upcoming Anuppur Assembly by-polls said he would file a defamation case against Sahu. "He is speaking irrelevant things as he is losing election. I married my wife 15 years ago and we have two children. I'll file a defamation case against him," Singh said.

Recently, Kamal Nath had during a campaign rally in Dabra referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)