Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vishwanath Singh mentioned mistress, not wife in form: BJP's Bisahu Lal Sahu

BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu on Monday said Congress leader Vishwanath Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife, but Singh said he would file a defamation case as he is married to the woman.

ANI | Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST
Vishwanath Singh mentioned mistress, not wife in form: BJP's Bisahu Lal Sahu
BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu on Monday said Congress leader Vishwanath Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife, but Singh said he would file a defamation case as he is married to the woman. Speaking to reporters here, Sahu who is a candidate from Anuppur in the by-election said, "Vishwanath Singh didn't mention his first wife in the election form; rather he mentioned his mistress. Find out where his first is. He did not mention that he has one more wife. He should mention that she is his second wife."

Meanwhile, Vishwanath Singh who is contesting in the upcoming Anuppur Assembly by-polls said he would file a defamation case against Sahu. "He is speaking irrelevant things as he is losing election. I married my wife 15 years ago and we have two children. I'll file a defamation case against him," Singh said.

Recently, Kamal Nath had during a campaign rally in Dabra referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020